Schools standoff as talks fail to avert teachers' strike

Confusion marked the first day of third term on Monday as many public primary schools opened but reported low learner turn-out while some secondary school teachers staged protests across the country.

A five-hour long meeting between union leaders representing post-primary school teachers and government officials failed to unlock a stalemate meaning the confusion will deepen today when most secondary schools are scheduled to open.

At Lake Primary School in Homa Bay County, only about 500 out of 1,600 leaners reported to school. Out of a population of 1,850 learners, less than 100 reported for lessons at Shauri Yako Primary School while only seven learners out of 400 turned up at Lala Primary School.

This follows events of Sunday when the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) withdrew at the last minute from a joint strike push with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet). A meeting between Kuppet national officials and the cabinet secretary for Labour Alfred Mutua failed to soften the teachers’ resolve.

“Parents aren’t sure what’s going to happen even if principals are in school. The CS agreed that we have genuine concerns and he’ll now meet with the TSC. We’re not in a hurry,” said Kuppet secretary general Akello Misori.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary officials address the media in Nairobi on August 25, 2024. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The meeting that started at 9.30am ended at 2.45pm during which time Dr Mutua kept on consulting President William Ruto, Education CS Migos Ogamba as well as Treasury CS John Mbadi. He later met the TSC commissioners in his office. Another meeting was planned for Wednesday.

He said the progress that has been made should not be taken for granted. He urged teachers to remain calm even as they continue with their picketing.

“The issues that we have are now being addressed and we will continue to engage and that engagement is likely to yield better results,” he said.

The two unions had jointly issued the strike notices only for Knut to pullout with only a few hours left to the start of the strike. The union draws the majority of its membership from the primary section while Kuppet has secondary school teachers as the majority.

Out of tradition, most secondary schools open on the second day of the term.

Members of Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers stage demonstrations on the streets of Kisumu on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

“We’ve asked parents not to release their children to school. We have seen some students around but once they get to school they will not find teachers and therefore we shall not be able to guarantee their security,” said Justus Kimeu, the Makueni County Kuppet secretary.

As the strike is set to enter the second day, the National Parents Association urged the State to intervene and resolve the issues.

"We are in a dilemma on whether to send our children to school or not. What is the way forward?" said Silas Obuhatsa, the national chairperson of the NPA.

Among the list of demands the teachers are agitating for include; implementation of Phase II of the 2021 – 2025 collective bargaining agreement, employment of permanent terms for 46,000 junior school teachers and promotion of 130,000 teachers.

They also want a resolution to the teachers medical insurance cover which they allege has problems as well as commitment to negotiate a new CBA with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In many parts of the South Rift region, some parents opted to retain their children home, due to uncertainty over the strike. In Ol Kalou town, teachers affiliated to Kuppet converged at ACK Church grounds before taking to the streets.

Nyandarua Kuppet executive secretary, Julius Macharia, said the branch has developed a weeklong programme of the protests.

"We are requesting Kuppet to consider having teachers back in class to prepare the KCSE candidates for the national examinations," said Gilgil MP Martha Wangari.

Members of Kuppet in Bomet, Kericho and Narok counties vowed not to resume teaching until their grievances are addressed.

Members of Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers demonstrate in Kakamega town on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Wale| Nation Media Group

“The strike will be an effective tool to answer the long standing demands of our teachers who are underpaid, overworked, demotivated, and work under unfriendly environment," said Charles Ngeno, the Narok Kuppet branch secretary.

At various secondary schools in Mombasa including Allidina Visram High School and Mvita Boys, learners were seen studying alone with no teachers in sight. Members of Kuppet held demonstrations within Mombasa central business but were later dispersed by the police.

In Kilifi County, Kuppet branch executive secretary Caleb Mogere said their demands were crucial for teachers. He said there are teachers in acting capacities as principals and deputy principals who need to be confirmed into those positions.

In Meru County, members of Kuppet demonstrated in the streets of Meru town while primary schools recorded a low turnout of learners despite teachers resuming duty.

In Laikipia County, junior school teachers joined their colleagues in the strike, with the over 1,000 of them saying they were demanding confirmation as permanent and pensionable.

“We will not report to school until the government honours our demands and we are not ready to wait until January next year,” said Mr Martin Thumbi.

A spot check by Nation at the main matatu termini in Nanyuki town revealed that unlike other opening days, only a few learners were traveling back to school for the third term. In Kirinyaga County, secondary school teachers staged a protest march in Kerugoya town.

“We are doing some shopping hoping that learning will resume as planned on Wednesday but we are still confused because the teachers have told us they will not report to school," said Margaret Wangari.

In Uasin Gishu County, teachers affiliated to Kuppet held demonstrations in Eldoret city, the home turf of President Ruto.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers' chairman for Uasin Gishu branch Sosthen Bellat leads other members during a demonstration in Eldoret City on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The teachers brought activities to a standstill in the town as they were being escorted by police to the regional TSC offices at Kiptagich House to present their memorandum of grievances.

In Trans Nzoia County, secondary school teachers held demonstrations from their office at Teachers plaza, through Kitale town and then to the TSC county office to present their petition.

Teachers also held peaceful demonstrations in Homa Bay, Kisii, Siaya and Kisumu counties.

"We need to push for these issues to be addressed collectively. Let other unions join us in the strike,” said Stephen Yogo, the Homa Bay, branch executive secretary, adding that what affects teachers cuts across the two unions.

Members of Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers demonstrate in Homa Bay town on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

In Kisii, KUPPET members took to the streets as early as 7.30 am on Monday and vowed not to resume duty until the government meets their demands.

“All the issues that we had presented to the employer have not been met. It is only empty rhetoric from the government. They just tell us that they are going to do this but without doing it formally through writing. Any agreement must be signed,” said Joseph Abincha, the branch secretary general.

In Siaya, Kuppet branch chairman Robert Ouko and executive secretary, Sammy Opondo castigated Knut for withdrawing their strike notice at the eleventh hour Sunday.