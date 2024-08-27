Teachers' two-month salary increments to be paid this Friday-CS

The Ministry of Education has committed to pay all public school teachers their July and August salary increments by Friday this week in a move to avert further crisis in the sector.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Julius Migos on Tuesday said this is in implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), after the Treasury released Sh13.5 billion for the same.

Public primary schools opened from Monday, but reported low learner turn-out while some secondary school teachers staged protests across the country.

The strike under the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (Kuppet) entered day two on Tuesday.

Status in schools

Mr Migos noted that the ministry is closely monitoring the opening of schools for the third term.

“Since yesterday, our field officers have been visiting schools countrywide to assess the status of teaching and learning activities,” said the CS.

“Based on reports that we have received from the field, learners continued to report to their respective schools for the third term on Tuesday.”

This, he said, is attributable to the increased confidence among parents and guardians, following the decision by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to call off their intended strike on Sunday.

“As proof of the government's good faith and commitment to address teachers' concerns, the Teachers Service Commission has worked round the clock to ensure that all public school teachers are paid their July and August salary raises by Friday this week,” revealed Mr Migos.

The CS noted that the government is engaged in talks with Kuppet to have them call off their strike.

He said they are working round the clock to restore full industrial harmony in the education sector.

“We are confident that these talks will result in Kuppet members returning to work, given that the government has fully implemented the second phase of the CBA and that the other administrative issues are being addressed by the TSC through an amicable, methodical and consultative manner,” Mr Migos explained.

On Sunday, President William Ruto announced that the government will employ an additional 20,000 teachers by the end of the year to ease the shortage of staff in public schools.

The State has also pledged Sh 18.7 billion to employ intern teachers on a permanent and pensionable basis in January 2025.

Mr Migos noted that to this effect, all the major issues that had prompted strike notices have either been addressed or are lined up for decisive conclusion within short timelines.

“We therefore beseech those teachers that may not have resumed work to return to their work stations to prepare candidates for national assessments and examinations, while also ensuring that the syllabus for other classes is covered to facilitate smooth transition across the various levels of education,” he pleaded with teachers.

On funding for trainees in national polytechnics and other technical and vocational education and training institutions, the ministry is working with the Treasury towards disbursing the Sh3.3 billion in capitation and scholarship grants, and loans for trainees.