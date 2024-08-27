Kuppet tells striking teachers to continue with the strike
What you need to know:
- On Tuesday evening just hours after the Labour court in Nairobi suspended the ongoing teachers’ strike.
- Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori tells striking teachers to ignore any 'distractions' and go on with the strike.
The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has asked striking teachers to continue with their job boycott on Wednesday.
Kuppet made the calls on Tuesday evening just hours after the Labour court in Nairobi suspended the ongoing teachers’ strike called by the union.
On Tuesday, Justice James Rika said the job boycott would remain suspended until a case filed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is heard and determined.
But while responding to the court order Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori told the striking teachers to ignore any 'distractions' and go on with the strike.