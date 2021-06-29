Covid-19: All Kenyan adults to be vaccinated by 2022, Uhuru says

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 
 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The country had set a goal of vaccinating 10 million adults by June 2022, but President Kenyatta said inoculation will be accelerated.

Kenya will have vaccinated its entire adults population of 26 million by 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Tuesday in a national address on the Covid-19 pandemic.

