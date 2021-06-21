Kenya receives 358,000 Covid doses, expects 13m by August

Willis Akhwale

Kenya Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce chairman Willis Akhwale at a media briefing on April 25. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Nasibo Kabale  &  Leon Lidigu

Kenya expects 540,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this week, but there will still be a shortfall of over 400, 000 doses to complete a second round of vaccinations.

