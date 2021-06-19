Covid-19 vaccination Mbagathi hospital
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya likely to miss vaccination target of citizens by September

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organizaton has warned that 47 out of 54 countries including Kenya are set to miss the September target of vaccinating 10 per cent of their populations

When she drove into Mbagathi Hospital on Thursday morning, Barbara Nel, the Country President Africa cluster, AstraZeneca saw dozens of Kenyans were already in the queue waiting for the vaccine. However, at the gate, there was a notice indicating that there was no vaccine.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.