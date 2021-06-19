South Africa sends army medics to Covid-hit province

  • South Africa, the worst-hit country in the continent, has entered a third Covid wave, with new daily cases doubling over the past two weeks.

South Africa is deploying army medical personnel to its commercial hub and most populous province to help health workers battle a surge in coronavirus, the government said Friday.

