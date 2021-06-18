Covid-19: Sierra Leone confirms third wave, toughens measures

rapid antigen test for Covid-19

A medical staff shows a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 in Germany. 

Photo credit: Jens Schlueter | AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NaCOVERC said its decision was informed by epidemiological data, which revealed an “exponential rise” in cases and deaths.

Sierra Leone has reintroduced restrictive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 after announcing a third wave of infections.

In the headlines

