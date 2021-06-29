Kenya's confirmed Covid cases jump by 719 to 183,603

Covid testing in Eastleigh

Residents of Eastleigh in Nairobi queue at Zawadi Primary School on May 20, 2020 for the Covid-19 test.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In terms of vaccination, a total of 1,334,749 doses had been administered by Tuesday, 1,005,901 being first doses and 328,848 second doses.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that 719 more people in Kenya had tested positive for Covid-19, following the analysis of 7,608 samples within a day.

