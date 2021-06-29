Covid in Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta's full speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the nation during a past event.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation on Tuesday regarding the country's Covid-19 status.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Pay pending bills - MPs pile pressure on Treasury

  2. Somalia presidential vote set for October 10

  3. BBI case: Key issues raised by Uhuru team

  4. On the roof of Africa: Eight seniors’ quest to climb Mt Kilimanjaro

  5. Kenya's Covid cases jump by 719 to 183,603

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.