World passes three billion vaccine mark in race to contain Covid

Covid-19 vaccine

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the headquarters of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council in Nairobi on March 31. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

More than three billion Covid-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, as countries race to contain the virulent Delta variant that is fuelling outbreaks all over the globe.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Pay pending bills - MPs pile pressure on Treasury

  2. Somalia presidential vote set for October 10

  3. BBI case: Key issues raised by Uhuru team

  4. On the roof of Africa: Eight seniors’ quest to climb Mt Kilimanjaro

  5. Kenya's Covid cases jump by 719 to 183,603

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.