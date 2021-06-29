World Bank approves Sh14bn loan for Covid-19 vaccines

Other activities that will be funded by the loan include vaccine safety surveillance, training for health workers, and advocacy to encourage Covid-19 vaccine uptake.

The World Bank has approved an additional Sh14 billion ($130 million) to enable Kenya procure more Covid-19 vaccines. 

