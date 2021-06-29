Uganda approves use of herbal medicine to treat viral infections

Covidex

A man received drops of the Covidex herbal medicine as treatment for Covid-19 in Uganda.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The product has been formulated from herbal plants that have been traditionally used to alleviate symptoms of several diseases.

Uganda has approved the use of Covidex, a local herbal medicine as a supporting treatment for viral infections, including Covid-19.

