Treasury CS Ukur Yatani
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

World Bank and IMF open taps for Kenya

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • https://nation.africa/kenya/business/eurobond-kenya-s-deep-ties-to-china-imf-now-revealed-3440074

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) release their lending purse strings for Kenya in a trend that has seen Kenya net nearly Sh500 billion in a year.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME World Bank and IMF open taps for Kenya

  2. Keroche eyes high end drinkers with new X beer

  3. Another Sh14bn loan from the World Bank

  4. Why gold mining in Kenya stands on shaky ground

  5. Inside Nakuru's growth engine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.