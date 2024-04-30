Mai Mahiu tragedy

Cloud of grief shrouds Mai Mahiu as floods claim 48 lives

Some of those who died in the Mai Mahiu tragedy on April 29, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Koskei

What you need to know:

  • By Tuesday afternoon, the slowly receding flood waters revealed the painful truth of 48 people swept away.
  • One family suffered the tragic loss of four loved ones, leaving a void too deep to fill.

  • The Kenya Red Cross Society has donated a mobile refrigerator that can hold 40 bodies.


