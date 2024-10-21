Kenya's women at the heart of new cancer care project

In Kenya, cervical cancer is the second most common malignancy, and tragically, nine women die from it each day, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Similarly, seven women succumb to breast cancer daily. These alarming statistics highlight a pressing public health crisis that demands immediate action.

In response, the Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa, last week launched the Women’s Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) project, an initiative aimed at vastly improving the detection, treatment, and management of breast and cervical cancers.

This initiative is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (WHO/Afro) and Roche, a global healthcare company. It was officially launched last year on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly.

Kenya is one of three countries in Africa that will benefit from the pilot project over the next three years. The others are Côte d'Ivoire and Zimbabwe, both of which aim to provide cancer care services.

Breast and cervical cancer represent a significant health challenge in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for more than half of the cancer burden faced by women in the region.

Disturbingly, studies reveal that 60 to 70 per cent of women diagnosed with breast and cervical cancers receive their diagnosis at later stages, primarily due to a lack of awareness and limited access to vital health services.

In this context, only 50 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer in African nations survive five years post-diagnosis, compared to over 90 per cent survival rates in wealthier countries.

According to WHO/Afro, the initiative prioritises health promotion, early screening, diagnosis, and treatment, while simultaneously integrating general primary care and screening for other non-communicable diseases.

This holistic approach, they state, ensures women receive seamless healthcare, making access to cancer care more efficient and effective.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, emphasises the significance of early detection.

“With this approach, we aim to bolster the role of primary health care services to help avert excess mortality of African women from preventable cancers,” Dr Moeti stated when the initiative for the three countries was launched.

Maturin Tchoumi, Roche Pharma International Area Head for Africa, noted that the project demonstrates “a new way in which the public and private sectors can work together to drive real change within healthcare systems.”

In Kenya, the project will be implemented in two counties, namely Nyandarua and Bungoma.

Last week, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Health, rolled it out in Bungoma County.

“This project will serve as a model for expanding comprehensive cancer care across the country, with the ultimate goal of significantly reducing cancer mortality rates,” she shared in an opinion piece published in the local daily on October 19, 2024.

She acknowledged that the journey toward improved cancer care isn't without its hurdles.

“Stigma and misinformation surrounding cancer often lead women to delay seeking help, exacerbating their health issues,” she said.

To address this challenge, she indicated that the initiative will launch awareness campaigns to empower women and encourage open discussions about breast health.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence if detected early and treated effectively,” Dr Barasa asserted.

“We must educate our citizens, particularly women, about the significance of early detection and encourage them to take advantage of the screening services available.”



