Gachagua in court for hearing of impeachment case

Gachagua in court for hearing of impeachment caseLIVE
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in court today for the hearing of two consolidated case linked to his impeachment: one challenging his removal from office and another seeking to clear the way for swearing in of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the next DP.
He arrived at the Milimani High Court with his lawyers, including Senior Counsel Paul Muite, at around 11am.
The case adjourned abruptly just before 1pm to pave way for an application seeking to determine whether Judges Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima and Fredah Mugambi were properly empaneled by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.