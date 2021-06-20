Uganda-made Covid vaccine will be ready soon, says President Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The President also touted a possible breakthrough in highly effective Uganda-made Covid-19 therapeutics. 

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Friday said his country's production of a more effective Covid-19 vaccine was nearing an advanced stage, as infections continued to surge, with government hospitals and medics overwhelmed.

