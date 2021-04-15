China donates Covid-19 test kits to Uganda

KAMPALA

China has donated a batch of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits to Uganda to support the fight against the pandemic.

Ruth Aceng, Uganda's minister of health and Zheng Zhuqiang, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, on Wednesday signed the handover certificate at the ministry of health headquarters in the capital Kampala.

"We signed the handover certificate to receive the donation of the COVID-19 Nucleic acid diagnostic kits from the People's Republic of China," said Aceng in a tweet.

Aceng commended the Chinese ambassador for the support to the health sector in the east African country.

"I congratulate the wonderful work done by minister Aceng and her ministry in fighting COVID-19," said Zheng.