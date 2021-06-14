Uganda records over 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 10 days

A health worker in Uganda takes a sample from a resident for Covid-19 testing. Up to 69 per cent of the 15,248 new Covid-19 cases detected in Uganda were reported in the 10 days between June 3 and 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP
By  Daily Monitor

Up to 69 per cent of the 15,248 new Covid-19 cases detected in Uganda were reported in the last 10 days, the Daily Monitor has established.

