Activists Okiya Omtatah, Wanjeri Nderi want court to quash 2021/2022 budget   

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is pictured with the briefcase containing the 2021/22 budget statement after arriving at Parliament buildings on June 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In their view, the National Treasury has ousted Parliament and the public in the budget making process.
  • They are also arguing that the national budget violates the requirement for the development component of the Budget to be at least 30 per cent of the total.

Two rights activists have moved to court seeking to have 2021/2022 National Budget quashed and declared unconstitutional. 

