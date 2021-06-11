Another gloomy Budget Day due to Covid

Protester

Police arrest a protestor outside Parliament Buildings on June 10, 2021 as Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presented this year's Sh3.6 trillion budget in the National Assembly.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

  • Yatani’s vehicle was surrounded by heavily armed officers from the paramilitary General Service Unit.
  • The fanfare that usually accompanies Budget Day was absent yesterday.

In making his short trip between the Treasury Building and parliament to present Kenya’s biggest budget ever at Sh3.6 trillion, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani was carrying the aspirations of the country in his hands.

