Nairobi vendors
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ukur Yatani’s budget a balance of debt and hope for Kenyans

By  Paul Wafula  &  David Mwere

What you need to know:

  • Shackled by outsized debt repayment obligations and a projection of modest tax revenue growth, Mr Yatani took the practical approach and presented a measured Sh3.6 trillion expenditure plan.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Thursday presented a restrained budget that aims to jump-start the Covid-19 ravaged economy, while avoiding the expansionary bend that has been the hallmark of the Jubilee administration.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.