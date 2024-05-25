President William Ruto

US envoy Meg Whitman: President Ruto’s new-found fixer

President William Ruto and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman witness as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) and Clinton White, Counselor for Usaid, sign a pact that will enhance student and faculty exchange and joint research to accelerate the country’s Silicon Savannah ambition at the Spelman College in Atlanta.

Photo credit: PCS

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For Whitman, the state visit by President Ruto to the US was a moment to shine.
  • Under her “Why Africa, Why Kenya” initiative, the ambassador has put premium on commercial diplomacy, promoting Kenya as a destination for American businesses.

