Why US is tying up Kenya security partnership in the Horn

Presidents William Ruto (Kenya) and Joe Biden (US) hold talks at the White House, Washington, DC. 

Photo credit: PCS

By  Luke Anami

What you need to know:

  • The United States is also making long-term investments in Kenya’s defence capabilities, including building border security capabilities and increasing maritime security awareness.
  • From Kenya’s vantage point, the United States is an important economic and security partner.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why America is keen to boost ties with Kenya

  2. PREMIUM Letter to my wife who left me wounded

  3. PREMIUM Revealed: Uhuru loyalists’ 10-point plan causing ripples in Mt Kenya

    Jeremiah Kioni

  4. PREMIUM Oguda: Government shareholders should wait for their turn to tour the world

    Delegates during the UDA National Governing Council