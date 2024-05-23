Kenya, US in new partnership to support STEM education

Kenya’s institutions of higher learning are geared for massive financial backing from the United States (US), to help tailor their training for the job market.

It is one of the key achievements recorded by President William Ruto; who is on a State Visit to the US this week.

The details were announced at the Spelman College in Atlanta, where officials accompanying President Ruto signed a key deal with the US representatives to support higher education, partnerships especially in science, technology, engineering and math; abbreviated as STEM.

The arrangement is under the Framework for Cooperation between universities and industry “to drive innovation, research and job growth in STEM-related fields in Kenya and globally,” according to a dispatch on Tuesday night.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi signed the deal, formally known as the ‘Enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Education for Economic Development Framework for Cooperation’.

Usaid Counselor Clinton White signed on behalf of the US government.

The arrangement could extend what the US government has been doing in Kenya. Previously, for over 20 years, American institutions such as Indiana University have collaborated with Kenya’s Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Moi University, on an Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare (Ampath). Usaid says this now includes 15 institutions across the US and Canada, according to Mr White.

The Usaid also announced $32 million (Sh4.192 billion) new investment pledge in Kenya’s education system, including some $0.85 million (Sh111.3 million)support of the Edtech Africa initiative. This is a public-private partnership programme that runs as part of Washington’s Presidential Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement (PAC-ADE) to promote STEM partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Manufacturing of textiles

In Kenya, the Open University of Kenya at Konza is to directly receive support from Mastercard and Microsoft worth about $6.5 million (Sh851.5 million) “to connect STEM graduates with jobs in fast-growing sectors like Information and Communication Technology and manufacturing of textiles and pharmaceuticals.”

Lower-level educational institutions will also benefit from a $24.5 million programme on early grade literacy, to help provide basic, relevant skills for the job market.

For President Ruto, who witnessed the signing, the move reflects continuity and renewal of relations between the two sides, 60 years later.

“Without the input of the likes of Tom Mboya, we would not have pride in the likes of Nobel Laureate the late Wangari Maathai, Barack Obama Snr- Father to former President Barack Obama and other notable students who benefitted from such educational exchanges and had an immense impact back at home and in the entire world,” said Dr Ruto.

He was referring to the famous educational airlift for Kenyans just before independence, that helped many Kenyans get scholarships in US universities; an arrangement by then Planning Minister-Mboya.

“The Open University of Kenya is supporting the government agenda of inclusivity, flexibility, access, affordability and quality education especially in this era where we are talking about the universities of the future,” said Prof Elijah Omwenga, the acting Vice Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya, who is accompanying the President.

Coca-Cola’s investments

The President had earlier toured the US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention where he pitched Nairobi to be a hub for crucial vaccine production with Kenya’s local agencies.

Dr Ruto also witnessed the signing of a memorandum between beverage producer Coca-Cola and Kenya’s Ministry of Trade over the expansion of Coca-Cola’s investments in Kenya to the tune of $175 million(Sh22.9 billion) over the next five years.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa said it signals “our belief in the long term potential of the Kenyan economy.”

“We are optimistic and fully committed to Kenya's future. We foresee great social economic advancement,” added Luisa Ortega, President of The Coca-Cola Company Africa Operating Unit.

Earlier, the President had visited the Tyler Perry Studios, owned by Tyler Perry, famous for producing the Madea comics.