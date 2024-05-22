Governor Wanga: This is why I am with Ruto in the US

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s presence in President William Ruto’s delegation in the United States of America has stirred up a debate.

Ms Wanga, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket and a staunch ally of opposition chief Raila Odinga, is among the leaders who accompanied the Head of State. Mr Ruto is on a three-day State visit to the US.

Ms Wanga’s office said that she is the Council of Governors Health Committee vice chairperson and her visit to the US is significant to Homa Bay County.

County spokesperson Atieno Otieno said one of the main subjects of discussion in the US was healthcare and Ms Wanga’s made the trip to seek help in the fight against HIV that is prevalent in Homa Bay.

“The governor went to the US in her capacity as the vice chairperson of the Council of Governors Committee on Health. The visit will be of great significance to the county which is fighting against HIV," the official said.

Homa Bay is one of the counties with the leading HIV cases in the country.

Ms Otieno said one of the topics at a meeting held at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in the US was on ways of combating HIV.

Kenya leaders led by President William Ruto at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta during the US tour. Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga is among the pictured dignitaries.

President Ruto and other leaders on Monday witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the CDC, the Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Ministry of Health and the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in developing a Sustainability Roadmap for Kenya’s HIV Programme and the joint proclamation for the operationalisation of the Kenya National Public Health Institute.

Dr Ruto said the US has been Kenya’s ally in healthcare — from facilitating infrastructure, pioneering research, to tackling infectious diseases.

Ms Wanga said she recognises the United States as a key ally in Kenya's healthcare advancement.

"During our visit to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, we discussed plans to enhance our collaboration and the expansion of local pharmaceutical manufacturing. We also witnessed the signing of crucial agreements between the CDC, Kenya Medical Research Institute, Ministry of Health, and the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, marking a significant step towards improving healthcare in Kenya," Ms Wanga wrote on her Facebook page.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is in the US with President William Ruto. Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

The governor said her administration is committed to creating a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of Home Bay through important partnerships.

Some residents commended the governor for accompanying the President, saying it will promote development in the county, while others raised eyebrows.

Asego Public Litigation Forum Executive Director Michael Kojo said based on the information on the governor’s social media account, the county is set to gain from the trip.

"Despite being a member of the opposition, she is entitled to receive funds from the central government," he said.

According to Mr Kojo, Ms Wanga knows how to play her cards well and her presence in the Kenyan delegation led by the President Ruto will not damage her political reputation.

Ms Wanga is on record saying the county and national government should work together for the benefit of the people. She said the two governments cannot work in isolation and the Constitution defines this.

President Ruto who left for the US on Monday arrived at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Homabay County Governor Hon Gladys Wanga with other Kenyan leaders during a visit to the CDC Headquarters in Atlanta, US. Photo credit: Gladys Wanga Facebook

He was also accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Defence CS Aden Duale, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, governor Wanga, her Machakos counterpart Wavinya Ndeti and Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru. Others are Senate Leader of Majority Aaron Cheruiyot and National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah.

The leaders visited Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia where they toured the facility and met top American comedian, television host and film producer Steve Harvey on Tuesday.

President Ruto said the tour was an inspiration to put more effort and resources in the creative sector.

"I am encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help our young talented youth to monetise their creativity," the Head of State wrote in his Facebook account.

President Ruto also visited Spelman College in Atlanta where he announced that Kenya has taken its long-standing ties with the United States of America a notch higher with the signing of a partnership in education.

This pact will enhance student and faculty exchange, joint research, and innovation to accelerate our country’s Silicon Savannah ambition.