Why America needs Kenya in new Africa strategy to dethrone China

President William Ruto speaks on investing in climate solutions at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Centre, Washington, DC.
 

Photo credit: PCS

By  Dominic Omondi

What you need to know:

  • Last year, President Biden made only one call to an African head of state – Dr Ruto. The topic was Haiti, a US-driven mission that has sparked debate in Kenya.
  • The US has relied on Kenya as a peacemaker in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which joined the East African Community last year. America is also keen on the situation in Sudan where no solution has been found to a raging civil war.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Letter to my wife who left me wounded

  2. PREMIUM Revealed: Uhuru loyalists’ 10-point plan causing ripples in Mt Kenya

    Jeremiah Kioni

  3. PREMIUM Oguda: Government shareholders should wait for their turn to tour the world

    Delegates during the UDA National Governing Council

  4. PREMIUM Why US is tying up Kenya security partnership in the Horn

  5. PREMIUM Battle for muguka billions: Embu, Kirinyaga counties’ uproar over Mombasa, Kilifi bans

    Abdulswamad Nassir