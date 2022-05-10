Stakeholders oppose move to fraudulently acquire 3,000 acres of Miwani Sugar Company land

Miwani Sugar Company stakeholders have opposed the move by the government to acquire a total of 3,000 acres for the establishment of a multi-billion-shilling Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The meeting convened by the National Land Commission (NLC) at the company premises, termed as “illegal” plans to buy off the land from a private investor.

Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association (Kesga) Secretary-General Richard Ogendo said the move is an attempt to steal from public coffers.

“We cannot have a situation where officials in government collude to purportedly buy land held in trust for the people.

“It is ridiculous that a company can come from nowhere and claim part of the expansive Miwani nucleus land,” he said.

The meeting of stakeholders that included farmers, workers and local leaders from the troubled miller challenged the alleged ownership of 3,000 acres by Crossely Holdings Limited.

In reference to the NLC document dated February 25, NLC chair Gershom Otachi issued a notice of their intention to acquire the land to give room for the development of the project, which is expected to change the economic outlook of Western Kenya.

“In pursuance of the Land Act, 2012 Part VIII, The National Land Commission on behalf of Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development gives notice that the national government intends to acquire the land for the Miwani SEZ,” said the document.

Citing the matter as prejudice, Miwani Sugar Company lawyer David Otieno termed the move by the commission as fraudulent and an attempt to steal from public coffers.

“It is shocking that while the case is yet to be determined, the commission has gone ahead to issue a notice of their intention to acquire the land,” he said earlier.

According to the gazette notice number 2052, NLC has indicated that Crossely Holdings Limited is the registered owner of the controversial land whose case has been dragging on in court since 2007.

Miwani receiver Manager Francis Ooko, however, called on the government to urgently dispense the case to rekindle revival plans of the company that has been in receivership since 2001.

“We should not let the multi-billion shilling project lay idle while thousands of people who depend on sugarcane farming suffer at the behest of a few individuals who are only interested in their selfish interest,” said Mr Ooko.

The move comes three months after three people were killed and several others injured after an aborted mission to take over the ownership of the sugar miller by an auctioneer allegedly hired by Crossely Holdings Limited.