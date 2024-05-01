Happening Now: Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens
Kitengela floods: Families displaced, properties destroyed amid desperate calls for help
Two bodies were recovered from two seasonal rivers in Kitengela town, Kajiado East sub-county, following heavy rains.
At around 3am on Wednesday, dozens of families living in flood-prone areas in the town raised the alarm as raging waters took their toll on their properties and left them trapped.
The seasonal Ilkeek-Lemedung'i, commonly known as the New Valley River, had burst its banks, stranding several estates along the river. Heavy rains continued throughout the night, hampering rescue efforts by Red Cross officials and local residents.
By dawn, the Red Cross rescue team had managed to save several people, while dozens of families remained trapped in their upmarket rental apartments, waiting for the floodwaters to recede.
"I was trapped in the house with my three children. We were rescued on the roof of our bungalow as the water continued to rise. I am glad we survived," said Jane Kamau, a resident of Newvalley.
By mid-morning there was a trail of destruction, houses abandoned, household goods destroyed and roads impassable as bridges remained under water. Life was clearly at a standstill.
Josphine Nashipae, the head of Kitengela Municipality, said the municipal management was working with the Kajiado County government to set up a camp to house affected families.
"By the end of the day, we will set up a camp for the affected families. Those living in riverine areas should move to higher ground," Ms Nashipae said.
Meanwhile, flower farms in Isinya were flooded and the Namanga road was temporarily closed after the Korompoi River burst its banks and submerged the bridge.
Several villages including Kimalat, Sholinke, Tuala and others were also severely flooded.