Rigathi Gachagua

Why DP Rigathi Gachagua is a man under siege in Mt Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Julius Kano Ndumbi at Ngungu Primary School in Kirinyaga County on May 21, 2024.  

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP Gachagua has also had a running supremacy battle with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.
  • It is also quite telling that Ms Waiguru chose to attack the DP while in the company of the President

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Gabriel Kagombe: The gun-toting MP

    Gabriel Kagombe

  2. PREMIUM Home buyers face dilemma as banks recall loans

    Greatwall Gardens

  3. PREMIUM How geopolitics influences Kenya-US ties

    US Kenya ties

  4. PREMIUM KUCCPS placement: The dashed dreams

    Agnes Mercy Wahome

  5. PREMIUM An 'A' student's struggles of coping in top national school

    student