One more body found after violent Miwani takeover

Burnt lorry

A group of youth mill around the shell of burnt lorry at Chemuorsoi area at the border of Kisumu and Nandi Counties following violence that erupted after a botched eviction attempt at Miwani Sugar Company on March 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa  &  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • The deceased truck driver ad gone missing for more than 24 hours before his body was found.
  • Police in Kisumu have been asked to investigate an MP and a sugar factory official for incitement.

The death toll following the botched Miwani Sugar Company takeover has risen to three after the body of the truck driver that was set ablaze on Wednesday was found in the sugar plantation.

