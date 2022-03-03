Two die in botched Miwani takeover

In the chaos, two vehicles and sugar plantations were also burned by residents who had ganged up to resist the seizure of the property.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two people were killed and several others injured in failed mission to take over the troubled Miwani Sugar Company by a private firm on Wednesday.

