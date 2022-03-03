Two die in botched Miwani takeover

Two people were killed and several others injured in failed mission to take over the troubled Miwani Sugar Company by a private firm on Wednesday.

In the chaos, two vehicles and sugar plantations were also burned by residents who had ganged up to resist the seizure of the property.

Crossely Holdings Limited, which is laying claim to over 10,000 acres of land belonging to the company under receivership, yesterday moved to effect a court order issued by the High Court in Kisumu.

The auctioneers, backed by three police officers and 50 hired enforcers armed with crude weapons, easily managed to kick out close to 100 employees who had reported to work.

However, their efforts to effect the order on the land that also hosts senior staff quarters in Chemursoi, Nandi County, was met with resistance from members of the community after the officers refused to display the order.

Trouble started when the auctioneers invaded the Nandi Camp Early Childhood Education centre to evict the learners and teachers.

The commotion attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene. On sensing danger, the auctioneers and the team that arrived in three trucks scampered for safety.

Unfortunately, one driver landed in a ditch as the angry mob took advantage of the situation and set the vehicle on fire, while a salon car got torched at the company entrance.

Two men succumbed to multiple wounds inflicted by sharp arrows and machetes while others managed to escape through the nearby sugar cane plantations.

The bodies of the two remained at the scene for close to two hours before police took them to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where a number of those injured were also treated.

Receiver Manager Francis Ooko said the move by the company associated with Kibos Sugar Company chairman Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe was “premature, illegal and meant to intimidate the workers”.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening while we still have active cases at the Court of Appeal and the High Court,” he said.

Appeal

Citing the ruling issued by Justice Anthony Ombwayo in October last year which gave a favourable ruling to Crossely Holdings, Mr Ooko said that the Court of Appeal is yet to give a new date after they appealed his decision.

Miwani Sugar advocate David Otieno has also written to the Environment and Land Court registrar to establish the validity of the eviction order.

“No proclamation was served upon our client and they are unwilling to share any documents or information,” he said.