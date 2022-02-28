Mumias Sugar Company

Sweet and sour: Inside the cartels, cases and politics pulling back Mumias Sugar

By  Brian Wasuna

  • The company remains the bedrock of vote-hunting in Kakamega County and its environs.
  • Since 2011, politicians have made empty promises of reviving Kenya’s second largest miller.

It’s June 17, 2017, less than two months to the General Election. It’s sunny and the temperatures soar as the day goes by. But the extreme temperatures are worth enduring because the Jubilee Party is in town.

