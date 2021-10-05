Bid to recover Miwani sugar land suffers major set-back

Plans by the government to recover hundreds of acres of land formerly owned by Miwani Sugar Company have been dealt a blow after a judge ruled that there was no proof of fraud when the land was auctioned 13 years ago.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Plans by the government to recover hundreds of acres of land formerly owned by Miwani Sugar Company have been dealt a blow after a judge ruled that there was no proof of fraud when the land was auctioned 13 years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.