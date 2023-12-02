Bunny Asila’s long journey to music stardom

Growing up, Bunny Asila knew his career would be in music, though he had no idea to what levels he would scale.

Born in Busia county and raised in a slums in Nakuru town, life was difficult for him and his siblings as his struggling parents could not afford to pay his school fees.

“I had to drop out of school at some point while in high school and seek employment so as to afford my family some basic needs,” he says.

For two years, he worked as a casual labourer in some Nakuru-based companies before a well-wisher offered to pay his school fees.

“A Catholic priest paid my school fees. I had been out of school for two years, and I managed to complete my secondary education,” he adds.

After his secondary school, he joined a Nakuru-based music band.

“My music journey started while I was still in secondary school. During the music festivals, I floored students from prestigious schools with my solo performances and I have numerous certificates to show for this,” he says.

In August 2016, he got a scholarship to study international business management and administration in Finland.

“Even though I travelled to Finland, I wasn’t sure I wanted to pursue the course. I returned to Kenya after two months to refocus,” he recalled.

In the same year in December, he made up his mind and returned to Finland, where he started his courses, and graduated after two years.

While in Finland, Asila still took interest in music.

As he worked, he also performed in social gatherings, corporate events and in church.

“Music has always been part of my life, so whenever I had an extra minute, I always did music and met various groups and individuals who inspired me to pursue my dream,” he adds.

He registered his company in 2019, and he was certain that his plans to travel across the world to minister through gospel music were falling into place.

“In 2020, just before Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic, I resigned from my part-time jobs that I had been doing. The announcement on movement restrictions came as a big shocker to me since I had just sealed major deals on my music tour,” he says.

Learning to survive while still serving his purpose during the pandemic taught him many life lessons.

His main focus now is music tourism, where he organises exchange programs between musicians and musical groups from across the world.

He emphasises on having an organised structure in order to earn from music as a career.

“The exchange programs help to seal the gaps that come about due to lack of exposure to the outside world. We can’t keep looking for excuses. We have to act and have organised structures for the music business to thrive,” he adds.

From his music tour campaigns and through his organisation, called Muziki Tour, he has been to 12 countries accompanied by music groups.

In July 2023, he staged a music project bringing together 450 musicians from nine countries from four continents. They visited Kenya and held workshops, charity projects and trained upcoming artists.

“Some of my achievements that I pride in include exposure and growth. I’ve also managed to explore and learn from other cultures across the world,” adds Asila.

Some of the lessons he has bagged in his music career include always engaging knowledgeable people who offer guidance in career.

He says music also involves investing a lot in terms of money, information and networks.

“You need to have the right people in place as well as invest in research. After you put a working structure in place, you’re assured of earning from music,” he says.

He prides in some achievements that includes securing scholarships and work opportunities in Europe for about 35 young people from Kenya so far.

Some of his projects already underway include a music village, which will be a one stop shop for music.

This will comprise of a music school, auditorium, training spaces, meeting rooms and will also offer instruments hiring services.

“I also expect to have more collaborations and create more empowerment platforms through music in the coming year,” he adds.