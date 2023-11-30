Keeping Tabu Ley's memory alive in new seven-track album

A veteran United States-based Congolese singer has released a new album dedicated to keeping alive the legacy of his mentor, the late maestro Tabu Ley Rochereau.

Wawali Bonane Bungu has teamed up with his long-time counterpart in Tabu Ley's Afrisa International, Mekanisi Modero, on the exciting new seven-track album, aptly titled L'incarnation de Tabu Ley.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week (by phone from the USA), Bungu said all the songs on the album were meant to immortalise the name and legacy of Afrisa International, which has been revered in DR Congo, East, West and Southern Africa for many decades.

The launch of the album will also be part of this week's events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Tabu Ley's death.

"It has been our intention to produce songs for the Afrisa International Band, in particular, to keep Tabu Ley's legacy alive among our long-time fans," he said.

The late Congolese musician Tabu Ley Rochereau (left) and United States-based Wawali Bonane Bungu. Photo credit: Pool

Tabu Ley, who died in hospital in Belgium on November 30, 2013, had returned to Kinshasa in 1997 after self-exile in the USA.

Bungu was a member of the band, which had been based in America since 1992.

Other members included vocalists Djeffard Lukombo and Dodo Munoko, with Tabu Ley himself as lead singer. Also in the band were guitarist Nseka Huit Kilos and drummer Parigo Asuka.

One of the band's biggest releases was the song titled, Muzina, actually a prayer composed in 1995. From their initial base in Los Angeles, they travelled to many other states in the USA.

Kenyan fans have fond memories of the band's tour shortly after the release of the song and a video clip recorded in Nairobi.

"Tabu Ley always reminded us to keep the group active even in his absence and this is something we have achieved on this new album," said Bungu.

The tracks on the new album are 9 Voltz D'amour, Eduma, Michelle Marine, Kusanga Ima, Tonga ya Bol-ingo, La Souffrance and Amoly Mabassa.

In this undated photo, Congolese musician and cultural icon Tabu Ley Rochereau entertains fans at KICC, Nairobi. Photo credit: File | Yusuf Wachira | Nation Media Group

Bungu composed five of the tracks, except for Michelle Marine (Mekanisi Modero) and La Souffrance (Faugus Izeidi).

Izeidi is highly regarded as one of the proponents of the Congolese rhumba mi-solo guitar style.

Guest musicians on the album include bass guitarist Kib Misapi Douglas, fellow guitarists Fiston Lusambo and Limo Kabangi, saxophonist Akazolo Kalula, drummer Ruca Fololo and Zimbabwean singer Magali Sentiment.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Magali said she was delighted to be part of the team that recorded the new album.

"It's inspiring for me as an upcoming artist to work with the legends," she said.

Bungu said they also plan to tour DR Congo next year, not only to promote the new album but also to engage other musicians in the Afrisa family.

Great singers Pompom Kuleta and Kiesse Diambu were some of the key members of the Afrisa band. Others are Dino Vangu and vocalists Mbilia Bel, Faya Tess and Beyou Ceil.