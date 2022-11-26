Rhumba fans set for Tabu Ley, Pepe Kalle death anniversaries

For fans of Congolese crooners Tabu Ley Rochereau and Pepe Kalle Kampanya next week will be one to mark the memorials of the two music stars.

Despite having died 15 years apart, the two are still remembered by their fans having passed on two days apart in the same month of November.

A similar scenario seems to have befallen the legendary Franco Luambo Makiadi and his former band member Kiamuangana Mateta Verckys. Both, who died a day apart in the month of October (October 12. 1989 and October 13, 2022 respectively). The burial date for Verckys is yet to be confirmed, though according to family sources it would soon be announced.

As for Tabu Ley who was the leader of the Afrisa International band, fans are expected to mark the ninth anniversary since his death next Wednesday.

Tabu Ley. Photo credit: File

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier this week, US-based long serving Afrisa International manager and musician Mekanisi Modero said they would mainly celebrate Tabu Ley’s music online with no major show planned.

He further pointed out that they would focus on the 10th anniversary set for next year with a possibility of live shows.

Last weekend, Modero and his counterparts of the Afrisa band performed in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA.

Fondly referred to as ‘Le Elephant’ due to his massive size and giant legs, Pepe Kalle not only had a melodious voice, but was also a master of the stage show. Photo credit: File / Nation Media Group

Tabu Ley who was arguably one of the best singers and composers from the DR Congo will be remembered for some of his popular songs like Mokolo na Nakokufa (The day I will Die), Savon Omo (a commercial for Omo detergent), Maze, Kaful Mayay and Muzina (Lord's prayer).

Meanwhile for fans of Pepe Kalle, Monday will be the day to mark the 24 anniversary since the death of the burly singer and band leader of the Empire Bakuba.