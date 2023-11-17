Congolese gospel singer Pammy Ramz’s is back with a new song

Nairobi-based Congolese gospel singer Pammy Ramz is back with a new single titled Taratibu.

The new single is part of her efforts to enhance gospel music with spiritual messages.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Pammy was elated to have the new song out which she hopes will continue being an inspiration to her fans both locally and internationally.

“The new song is intended to uplift the spirits of anyone who may be feeling down due to some shortcomings in life, similarly for believers in Christ it is an encouragement that through prayers and patience, there is hope regardless of how long it may take,” she said.

The song ‘Taratibu’ was produced in conjunction with producer Charmant Mushaga.

For Pammy who fellowships with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it has been no turning back ever since 2000 when she settled in Kenya.

“Besides fellowshipping in my regular church I have also occasionally been invited to fellowship and preach at other churches inside and outside Nairobi," she said.

Mentoring young Christians through fellowships has been one of her priorities in the recent past.

Her debut single Niongeze released in 2010 was her breakthrough on the Kenyan gospel music scene.

She recalls having been inspired by listening to South African gospel legend Rebecca Malope, fellow Congolese Angela Chibalonza, Kenyans Esther Wahome, Mary Atieno, and Jemimmah Thiong’o among others.

“Notably Chibalonza was one I had an opportunity to interact with during my earlier days in Kenya,” she said.

After the Niongoze album, Pammy took a break from the music from 2011 to resume in 2016.

Buoyed with the desire to release new songs she made a return to the music scene in 2018 with the track Nisaidie. The song is a social ballad extolling the importance of appreciating friendship. “It is always important to appreciate anything a friend may have done for you in life,” she said.

Other popular tracks by Pammy include Sababu, ‘Mwema, Roho, Majira and Lead Me On.

Her fans can get her music on YouTube: Pammy Ramz, Facebook: Pammy Ramz music and Instagram: pammyramz

Meanwhile, the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi will today host the Hillsong London Live in Nairobi show. Several top local artistes are also expected to perform at the show. The Hillsong Worship Team is known for some of their songs like I Surrender, Stil” and Jesus I need You’. The entrance fees for the show is Sh3,000 (regular advance), Sh4,000 (regular), Sh8,000 (advance VIP) and Sh10,000 (VIP). The show is set to start at 6pm until late night.

Elsewhere, the Jesus Winner Ministry led by Bishop Edward Mwai will on December 2, host a Mega Crusade at the Moi International Sports Centre at Kasarani.

The show is set to start at 7am until late afternoon.