Purity Gitonga is back with a new worship song 

Gospel singer and preacher Purity Gitonga is back on the music scene with a new worship song titled Your Grace.

The singer, who has various other earlier songs to her credit, says has dedicated the new lyrics and video to her online fans, especially during the current difficult times many people are going through.

Gospel singer and preacher Purity Gitonga. Photo credit: Pool

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, she said she had opted to first release a lyrics video through which she has shared more gospel lyrics to her fans.

“My idea was addressing God in prayer and asking that His grace may abound in us. In spite of all challenges that we have been through, especially, it is still worthwhile trusting in the word of God,” she said.

Similarly for Purity (Purity Nyatana Kamutu) she appeals to all faithful to seek solace through listening to spiritual messages in the gospel songs through which they can get inspiration in something they have listened to.

Some of her earlier popular songs include Passion Ya Wendo, Bigger Than All My Problems, Iguru giikarokiega, Ni Mutugi, Hari Kirigiriro, Subiri and, Ungihakikisha.

Gospel musician Purity Gitonga's back-up group. Photo credit: Courtesy

Most of these songs are from her seven album discography which was part of the highlights of marking her 20 years celebration in the gospel music industry earlier this year.

“Despite not having been able to stage an event to mark my 20 years in music due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I was able to interact with my fans online,” she said.

Purity, who was born in Gachika village in Kerichu, Nyeri County, grew up fellowshipping at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya (FGCK), Kerichu.

She later joined Presbyterian Church of East Africa – (PCEA) where she fellowships to date at PCEA Kahawa Sukari on the outskirts of Nairobi where she lives.

She has been able to reach out to her fans on social media through the “Friends and Fams of Purity Gitonga’s Music Ministry on Facebook.

Last year, she released “Wi Mwega”: (You are good) which proved popular online through Its Skiza code 5356287. The video for “Wi Mwega” was filmed by Remnant Media and directed by Sir Edward.

Later in the year her fans will be able to get the full video of her latest song Your Grace.

Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule who died on Tuesday evening in Amsterdam, Holland. Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the funeral arrangements for veteran Ugandan music star, Sammy Kasule who collapsed and died last month in Amsterdam, are still ongoing in Sweden.

His counterpart Dekula Kahanga confirmed to Saturday Nation that Kasule’s body had been flown from Amsterdam to Stockholm last Sunday.

“We are awaiting the funeral details from his family, but he is due to be buried in Sweden, having attained Swedish citizenship,” he said.

Kasule was flying to Sweden from Kampala when he died.