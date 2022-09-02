All set for Worship Heart Africa Nairobi show

A gathering of various gospel singers and preachers under the auspices of Worship Heart of Africa will be held in Nairobi on September 17.

The event will take place at the Nairobi Cinema. The gathering, themed ‘Inspired Worship,’ will feature, among others, Pastor Priscilla Ayuma Omufulukhani, ministers Mary Atieno, Samuel Oyoo, Lavender Obuya, Yusto Onesmo Burundi, Pastor Osore Omufulukhani and speaker Florence Muchilwa.

Pastor Ayuma, who is known for her Wastahili song, is among the conveners of the Worship Heart Africa project.

The event, which will start at 2 pm, is expected to end at 6 pm. Entry will be free. For more information Worship Heart Africa gospel fans can contact +254718825756 or+254114916218 or [email protected]

Meanwhile, Nairobi-based gospel singer Moses Mbwau (Mose) will tomorrow launch his latest album titled Mapatano at the Redeemed Gospel Church, Eastleigh inNairobi.

Various gospel artistes are expected to grace the event from 2 pm.

The album is his second after his debut album Mbikie Kyama (Do a miracle Lord) was released in 2017. Mose also looks forward to staging another show later in the year.

Mose was inspired by among others the Kasangas, Hellen Mtawali, Angela. Chibalonza, Bonnie Mwaitege, Rose Muhando and Wilberforce Musyoka.

In Eldoret, the TMT Lounge hosts Whiskey Friday Party shows with DJ Andre alongside Dimote and Bunny. Shows are hosted by MC Kym.

In Mombasa, the Samba Bistro Bar at Bamburi hosts Uptown reggae shows every Thursday with the resident DJ. Shows start at 6 pm until. The spot has also occasionally hosts ohangla night shows for Mombasa fans.