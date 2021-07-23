Ayuma: Why my songs are loaded with uplifting spiritual messages

Ayuma Omufulukhani

Gospel music singer Ayuma Omufulukhani.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ayuma already has two albums under her belt, Damu Imebubujika and Fungua Moyo.
  • The singer is planning a launch concert of her latest album Fungua Moyo later this year. 

Gospel singer Ayuma Omufulukhani is in the class of gospel singers who are currently blending spiritual messages with the worship gospel beat.

