Where it all started: Les Wanyika makes grand return to Garden Square

After more than four decades, the original Les Wanyika band members are back at the famous Garden Square Restaurant & Bar (now Garden Square by Ashaki Grill) in Nairobi where the band was formed in 1978.

Only two founder members will be in the 11-member band when it takes on stage at the iconic refurbished joint on Saturday, as most have either died or fallen victim of age toll.

Speaking ahead of the weekend show, band leader Zuwa promised their fans a great performance.

The current members of Les Wanyika band. Photo credit: Pool

“I want to assure our fans that we shall not disappoint on Saturday. They will be thrilled and satisfied to the fullest,” he said.

The band is best known for Kiswahili hit songs that were popular and widely listened to on radio, vinyl records and cassettes in East Africa and beyond.

The band was formed when drummer Rashid Juma, guitarist Omar Shaban (deceased), bassist Tommy Malanga, saxophonist Sijali Zuwa and late Foni Mkwanyule broke away from Simba Wanyika.

They were later joined by guitarist John Ngereza, vocalists Issa Juma and Mohamed Tika Abdallah (all deceased), bassist Victor Boniface, vocalist Joseph Justy Shiayo and guitarist Sammy Waingo.

Simba Wanyika had three brothers – Wilson, George and William Kinyonga – who moved to Kenya from Tanzania in 1971 before the break-up of the East African Community in 1977.

Before restrictions were imposed on the Kenya/Tanzania border, musicians could travel between the countries at will.

John Ngereza, composer of the song ‘Safari ya Samburu’ Photo credit: File

Most of the crossings, however, were into Tanzania, where musical was already popular and bands could easily get state or corporate sponsorship.

Les Wanyika hit Sina Makosa, received a golden disc in 1978, but following disagreements, the band broke up in 2006.

In 2010, four surviving members - Zuwa, Rashida Juma, Malanga and Justy fondly known as Yellowman - regrouped and revived the once famous Nairobi-based band.

According to Zuwa, who also plays the keyboard, they agreed to reunite following speculations that all band members had died.

The band then went on to release a number of songs, some in memory of their fallen colleagues Prof Omar Shaban, Issa Juma, Mohamed Tika, Johnny Ngereza and Poni Mkwanyule.

In later years, Les Wanyika recruited new members to fill the gap of the departed members.

The legendary Les Wanyika band and (inset) Josephine Achoke. Photo credit: Pool

Other than Sina Makosa, the band is also remembered for other popular hits such as Kujituliza Kasuku, Afro, Jessica, Pamela, Amigo, Safari ya Samburu, Safari Sio Kifo, Dunia Kigeugeu and Mama Watoto.

The band currently comprises Rama Kocha, Rajab Kadima, Charles ‘Tabu’ Obala (vocalists), Tommy Malanga (bass guitar), Damas Lobanga (solo guitar) and Murhula E.M Moses (rythme guitar).