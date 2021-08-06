Ezekiel Mutua: Eric Omondi’s last laugh

Following the ouster and ongoing investigation of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua, it appears comedian Eric Omondi could not resist having a laugh at his expense.

Omondi took to Instagram to react to the news regarding Dr Mutua, whose future at the agency remains uncertain.

Posting on Instagram, the comedian re-shared an earlier post where he had warned Mutua to desist from harassing artistes in the entertainment industry, failure to which, he said, could lead to his removal from office.

Eric had also asked Dr Mutua to apologise to the entertainment industry since artists are his employers.

According to an internal memo to KFCB staff from Paskal Opiyo, the acting chief manager of corporate services, Mutua will be replaced by Christopher Wambua in an acting capacity effective August 6, 2021.

The appointment follows an investigation into him over alleged payment of irregular salaries and allowances. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been looking into Mutua since May 6.

The KFCB boss and Omondi have not seen eye to eye recently, with the tension between them playing out in the public eye.

This was after Dr Mutua cancelled the comedian’s online show, “Wife Material”, on grounds of sharing unauthorised content.





The comedian was then arrested by KFCB compliance officers together with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act.

Even after his release, their spat did not end there. During a recent interview, Dr Mutua accused Omondi of being broke after alleging that the comedian failed to facilitate musician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, aka Bahati, with Sh200,000 to support his album launch as promised after KFCB failed to.

Also read: KFCB needs support in regulating content

Eric claimed to have been the one to intervene and giv

Kenya Film Classification Board chief executive officer Ezekiel Mutua speaks during a media roundtable at the Technical University of Mombasa on January 25, 2018. He recently banned a film that endorses homosexuality. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

e the money to Bahati.