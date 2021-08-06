Ezekiel Mutua: Eric Omondi’s last laugh

Comedian Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

Following the ouster and ongoing investigation of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua, it appears comedian Eric Omondi could not resist having a laugh at his expense.

