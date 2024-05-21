Students increasingly shun degree for diploma courses in latest placement

A total of 47,872 students who qualified for university admission after attaining a mean grade of C+ in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) did not choose to study for a degree.

According to data by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), public and private universities remain under-enrolled for the various programmes they offer.

Universities have a cumulative capacity of 278,006 for degree programmes but only 153,274 students were placed out of the 201,146 who qualified for admission (55 per cent).

Competition for courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has also increased after 56,516 candidates applied for admission into the medical courses.

The campuses have a cumulative capacity of 17,172. KUCCPS has announced that 19,653 candidates have been placed, an over-enrolment of 2,481.

Additionally, 199,980 have been placed in diploma courses, with those who scored a mean grade of D+ and D- (280,174) being placed in certificate courses while those who had D- and E (213,932) have been placed to study artisan courses.