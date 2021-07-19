KFCB honoured for championing national values 

The Office of the President, through the Directorate of National Cohesion and Values, has recognised the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) as a champion of national values and cohesion in executing its mandate, programmes and campaigns.

The Directorate of National Cohesion and Values, through its director, Josiah Musili, presented the certificate of recognition to the board following the 2020/2021 evaluation of state corporations in which KFCB is one of two State Corporations that are being recognized in anticipation for the Annual Presidential Report.

This recognition is preceded by an analysis of all the activities of Ministries, Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs) in light of Performance Contracting furthering national values.

While presenting the certificate of recognition to the KFCB CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, Director Musili noted that the sustained campaign by the Board to protect and promote national values has earned KFCB national admiration and support.

"We note with great satisfaction and pride that the Board has performed well in promoting national values and do therefore present this certificate of recognition to you because of your good work," said Mr. Musili when he visited the KFCB offices in Nairobi.

While receiving the certificate, Dr. Mutua said the Board is committed to ensuring that its day-to-day operations are in line with national cohesion and values.

“The recognition by the Directorate of National Cohesion and Values is indicative that the Government is committed to Cohesion and National Values. We indeed receive this recognition with humility and commitment to even do better,” the KFCB CEO stated.

KFCB is a State agency that is mandated by the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya to regulate film and broadcast content to ensure that content conforms to our Kenyan culture, national values and morality as well as to protect children from exposure to harmful content.