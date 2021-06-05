Leadership

Ezekiel Mutua: My biggest weakness is impatience with mediocrity

By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

  • I believe I have grown to become one of the best in my field in terms of training, practice and experience.
  • I believe I am today a reference point on matters media and communication, not just in Kenya but in Africa.

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua is the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), a position he has held since 2015.

