Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

Rafiki

Kenyan actress Samantha Mugatsia, Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu and Kenyan actress Sheila Munyiva pose as they arrive on May 9, 2018 for the screening of the film "Rafiki" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

The High Court in Mombasa has declined to lift a ban on Rafiki film, a locally-made film that is deemed controversial for featuring lesbian romance.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.