KFCB appoints acting CEO amid Ezekiel Mutua probe

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has appointed Christopher Wambua as its acting chief executive officer effective August 6.

Paskal Opiyo, the acting chief manager of corporate services, informed staff of the appointment in an internal memo on Friday.

The appointment follows an investigation into CEO Ezekiel Mutua, over alleged payment of irregular salaries and allowances. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating Mutua since May 6.

Sacking claims

On Thursday evening, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr sparked speculation when he wrote on Twitter that Dr Mutua had been fired unlawfully by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board . Laws are mere suggestions for this administration — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) August 5, 2021

Dr Mutua denied the claims of his sacking dismissing the reports as “malicious rumours”.

My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB. — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 5, 2021

Last month, Dr Mutua was accused of planning to extend his term in office without following due process.

In a letter to CS Mucheru, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) mentioned that Dr Mutua orchestrated a plan to extend his term in office before his current one had expired. His second term expires on October 25, 2021.

SCAC, whose mandate is to provide directions for effective governance and oversight of State corporations, urged the CS to crack the whip by kicking Dr Mutua out of office with immediate effect.