KFCB appoints acting CEO amid Ezekiel Mutua probe
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has appointed Christopher Wambua as its acting chief executive officer effective August 6.
Paskal Opiyo, the acting chief manager of corporate services, informed staff of the appointment in an internal memo on Friday.
The appointment follows an investigation into CEO Ezekiel Mutua, over alleged payment of irregular salaries and allowances. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating Mutua since May 6.
Sacking claims
On Thursday evening, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr sparked speculation when he wrote on Twitter that Dr Mutua had been fired unlawfully by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.
Dr Mutua denied the claims of his sacking dismissing the reports as “malicious rumours”.
Last month, Dr Mutua was accused of planning to extend his term in office without following due process.
In a letter to CS Mucheru, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) mentioned that Dr Mutua orchestrated a plan to extend his term in office before his current one had expired. His second term expires on October 25, 2021.
SCAC, whose mandate is to provide directions for effective governance and oversight of State corporations, urged the CS to crack the whip by kicking Dr Mutua out of office with immediate effect.
In a letter seen by Nation.Africa, it also urged disciplinary action against the KFCB Board, saying members “knowingly convened to deliberate and make a determination on a matter that is already pre-determined and not feasible”.