Tom Daktari: 'When I started at Churchill Show, I'd be told I wasn't funny'

His talent for cleverly marketing products with humour has catapulted him to fame in record time. He has become the preferred choice for multiple campaigns, endearing himself to a dedicated fanbase along the way. In this interview, Tom shares his inspiring journey, challenges as well as his plans as a content creator.

How did your journey from studying film production lead you to venture into comedy?

In 2017, I enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, majoring in Radio and Film Production. However, I faced significant challenges with school fees and accommodation, prompting me to seek alternative ways to survive. My friend and I rented a small house in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, where we encountered even tougher circumstances; our laptop was stolen there. Determined to make ends meet, we explored performing set books.

At times, we would travel to Kisumu just to do setbooks only to end up being turned down.

Amidst these challenges, I found a breakthrough by creating videos on YouTube during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were consuming content from home.

This led to the launch of our show “Wamusyi” in Ukambani and when TikTok came through, we jumped on the opportunity. I remember, it was initially met with scepticism but ultimately proved key to our success. My voice became widely recognised on the platform, catapulting me to fame.

In 2023, I won the Influencer Award in Kenya and this further fuelled my passion for creating content. Currently, I am working with countless brands in Kenya.

Popular TikTok influencer and comedian Andrew Wambua Mboya aka Tom Daktari. Photo credit: Pool | Nation

What inspires your content, and how has the evolution of digital platforms helped you grow?

I draw inspiration for my skits from personal experiences. The evolution of digital platforms has been immensely beneficial to me in several ways.

In today's world, digital platforms dominate every conversation, helping me gain recognition and generate good income. Moreover, the internet serves as a constant source of learning for me, influencing both my content creation and daily communication.

Recently, I found myself drawn to studying medicine online, particularly topics like first aid, motivated by my experience of marketing for hospitals. This pursuit is personal and aimed at improving knowledge for myself and those close to me; rather than for a career specialisation in medicine, as my background in sciences wasn't strong enough to pursue it professionally.

Apart from comedy, what other ventures have you pursued?

Let me share the story behind my brand name. I go by Tom Daktari, though my real name is Andrew Mboya. The reason I adopted this name was because of my Kamba accent, which made it difficult for me to pronounce “Andrew”.

Also, during my time on Churchill's show, where characters were selected, I was studying Mass Communication while also pushing a dream of becoming a doctor. So, I chose “Daktari” to symbolise this aspiration.

About the hustles, after completing high school, I moved to Nairobi and engaged in various hustles, including selling eggs and oranges on the streets of Mlolongo.

Many people find it hard to believe this.

Then, I took up a job at a fertiliser company in Embakasi, but struggled with the physical demands of the work, leading me to resign. This prompted my decision to return to school, and that is how I ended up joining Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

What are some of the challenges you have faced along the way and are there days you failed to impress your audience?

I don't like talking about the challenges I have gone through because most people know me as a successful comedian.

However, I've encountered countless setbacks such as being rejected at comedy auditions. I used to walk from Nairobi's Carnivore in Lang'ata to the Central Business District daily just trying to make ends meet.

In today's world, there's often less interest in hearing about struggles and people prefer quick routes to success. But I believe in sharing our stories to inspire those who are looking for motivation.

At times, I have failed in my content creation. When I started at the Churchill show, there were instances when I was told I was not funny. I would make people laugh on the show but haters would go and cut a snippet of my work and post it online, and make it look as if people did not laugh. People are also very selective about the content we do and I am still learning.

